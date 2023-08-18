Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Shoot Together; Karan Johar Says 'Need A Film With This Cast'

Alia Bhatt and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor have never shied away from praising each other in public. The duo recently shared gorgeous pictures on Instagram, possibly from a commercial shoot.
With a touch of humor, Alia, in collaboration with Kareena, posted the photo and captioned it, “Can it get any better… P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting "
Fans loved it, and even Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor joined the fun. KJo said, “We need a film with this cast ❤️," while Arjun joked, “Poo square."
Alia and Kareena share a strong and friendly bond. Khan. Alia Bhatt has repeatedly expressed her love for Kareena, saying that she has been her favourite actor since childhood. Although they didn’t share screen time, Kareena and Alia worked together in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. Kareena, too, has time and again, called Alia the finest actor that has happened in the last decade.
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kareena had said about Alia, “She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s (pregnancy) the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing."
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. Alia is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Heart of Stone is streaming already.