Alia Bhatt Leaves For MET Gala 2023, Blushes as Paparazzi Tease Her With Ranbir Kapoor; Watch

Alia Bhatt is off to attend the MET Gala! Making her debut at the prestigious fashion event, dubbed as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Alia is set to walk the red carpet wearing a Prabal Gurung attire. While we are excited to see what Alia and Prabul have in store for everyone, the actress was spotted making her way to New York in the wee hours of Saturday for the gala.

The paparazzi spotted her making her way to catch her flight. For the travel, Alia opted a casual fit, sporting a comfy pair of jeans with a white tee and a colourful jacket. She greeted the paparazzi as she made her way into the Mumbai airport when they congratulated her for winning the Best Actress award at the Filmfare Awards this year for Gangubai Kathiawadi. A humble Alia thanked them.

The cameraman praised her further, calling her and Ranbir Kapoor among the best actors currently. The compliment left Alia blushing. Watch the video below:

Alia will not be the only Bollywood diva at the MET Gala. Earlier this week it was confirmed that Priyanka Chopra will also be returning to the MET Gala red carpet for the fourth time. Priyanka confirmed her attendance while speaking with Variety’s journalist Marc Malkin. While she kept the details of her outfit under the wrap, she teased that it will be at par with the theme of the MET Gala this year. “Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look ‘will be on theme’ because she loves a theme but it will also have a ‘special element’,” he tweeted.

It is also rumoured that BTS members Jimin and RM, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jennie are also likely to attend.

The theme of the MET Gala will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honouring the German fashion designer. The legendary fashion designer died in 2019 at the age of 85.

