Alia Bhatt Looks Prettiest In Casuals As She Visits Her New Home Site For Inspection; Watch

Alia Bhatt is juggling multiple duties currently. One of them is keeping an eye on the progress of her dream home. A video has popped up on social media where she is seen returning from the construction site of their new abode. Alia sported a casual streetwear look. She paired a basic white tank top with a pair of baggy jeans and sunglasses. The RRR actress waved to the paparazzi before she zoomed off in her car. Alia and Ranbir are currently staying at their family home Vastu with their daughter Raha.

Back in December 2022, Alia and Ranbir’s snaps from the same site went viral on the internet. The duo was spotted on the balcony of one of the apartments while on their inspection trip to the under-construction property. Alia was seen brainstorming about the house with the team. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor clicked a few pictures of the site.

The couple reportedly has five floors reserved for the Kapoor family out of the 15-storeyed tower in Bandra. A close source to the development earlier told Pinkvilla, “The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower's first and second-floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively."

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir worked together in the theatrical hit, Brahmastra. Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s commercial romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He was seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The film received a mixed response from the audience. He will be next seen in the film titled Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who earlier helmed Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Speaking of Alia, she is soon to be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will team up with Ranveer Singh for the second time after the blockbuster, Gully Boy. Fans will also witness Alia’s plunge into Hollywood through the OTT movie Heart Of Stone. She will screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Another of her ambitious project is Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

