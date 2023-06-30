Alia Bhatt Looks 'Uncomfortable' As Ranbir Kapoor 'Roughly' Puts Hand On Her Shoulder In Viral Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in Mumbai. The couple had gone to Dubai for a brief vacation after Ranbir finished shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia and Ranbir were clicked arriving from Dubai late Thursday night. Alia looked stunning in a simple no-makeup look and a breezy outfit for the airport. While Ranbir complemented his wife in a navy blue shirt and denim jeans.

A video of the couple posing together at the airport for the paparazzi has surfaced on social media. However, netizens pointed out that Ranbir looked “exhausted." A section of users also alleged that Alia looked “a little uncomfortable" when Ranbir “roughly" put his hand on her shoulder. “How roughly is he putting his hand even alia felt uncomfortable," one user commented. Another one wrote, “The way he kept his hand on Alia’s shoulder and she just didn’t liked it clearly visible." “Neck mein dard hi kar diya," a third user said.

Although Alia and Ranbir’s fans were all praise for the celebrity couple and even defended them. “I want someone like Ranbir as my life partner," a fan wrote. “Here in comment section everyone is worried about Raha and cursing Alia… just think of being a complete stranger you all have so much care for just… so just imagine how much a woman (Alia) would care who put her 9 months in her stomach and went through labour pain."

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer’s onscreen grandparents, Shabana will be essaying the role of Alia’s grandmother. The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023. On the other hand, Ranbir’s Animal will hit cinemas in August.