Karan Johar Reveals Alia Bhatt Married 'Twice': 'Alia-Ranbir Ki Shaadi Hui Aur 4 Din Baad...'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is soaring high after a brilliant first weekend. The Karan Johar directorial that has become a talking point across social platforms has amassed over Rs 70 crores and still continues to marvel the audience with its epic love story, grand sets and chartbuster music. To mark the success of their film, Karan Johar along with the makers organised a fun press con in which he got candid about the visual and emotional spectacle that he brought about in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. At the event, Karan recalled an interesting anecdote about Alia Bhatt and how she got married twice in a week. Confused right? We got you covered.

In an exclusive clip by News18 Showsha, we can see Karan Johar thanking everyone for giving so much love and applause to his comeback film after 7 years. Later in the video, Karan Johar referred to the ending scene of the film in which Rocky Randhawa aka Ranveer Singh and Rani aka Alia Bhatt got married. He recalled, “Alia aur Ranbir ki shaadi hui thi aur chaar din baad we were shooting our sequence with Ranveer and Alia. So in that week, Alia Bhatt got married twice, one in real life and one in reel life. And the mehndi that Alia Bhatt’s character has in the scene is the same mehndi that she had in her wedding celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. We just darkened it. And we shot that song ‘Kudmayi’ in Jaisalmer and Vaibhavi Merchant picturised it beautifully."

He further added, “However, when it came to the length of the song, everyone was of the opinion that it should be somewhere lower than 2:50 minutes. It shouldn’t cross that number. Then we had to constrict it into a box along with the rolling credits. It truly broke my heart as a film-maker that I was not able to present the song in its full glory. But we are launching this song today for everyone to cherish."

News18 Showsha gave the film 3.5 stars and a part of the review read, “All in all, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan along with Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly in key roles.