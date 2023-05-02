Alia Bhatt Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at MET Gala 2023, Her Reaction Goes Viral; Watch

Alia Bhatt was misidentified as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2023. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star made her debut at the prestigious fashion event on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) in New York and made Bollywood proud. She was also joined by fellow Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra at the Gala, who came with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

While Alia looked like a pro on the red carpet, wearing a voluminous gown embroidered with one lakh pearls designed by Prabal Gurung, a video of the actress being mistaken for Aishwarya is now going viral. In a video shared by fans on Twitter, Alia was seen posing on the iconic steps of the MET Gala when a photographer was heard calling for Alia’s attention. Unfortunately, they called her Aishwarya instead of Alia (listen closely at the 0:08 second in the video below). “Aishwarya, this way," a photographer was heard telling.

Although the mistake was embarrassing, Alia did not let it affect her. The actress gracefully looked at the cameras and smiled before making her way into the event.

Watch the video below:

idc what ppl say but alia bhatt literally slayed at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4s8C0qPTqk— MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) May 2, 2023

Alia excitedly shared her look from her first MET Gala attendance on Instagram shortly after she walked the red carpet. “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look," she said, sharing a glimpse of her look.

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED," she added.

