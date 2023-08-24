Alia Bhatt Recreates Iconic Gangubai Pose To Celebrate National Award Win, Pens Note For Kriti Sanon

Alia Bhatt reacted to winning the Best Actress Award at the National Film Awards 2023. The actress bagged the award for her phenomenal performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared a picture where she recreated the iconic Gangubai pose and flashed a big smile. The actress penned a note of gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi, crediting them for the win.

“To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. ♥️ This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!!" Alia wrote.

“I am SO grateful .. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia) ," she added.

Alia is sharing the prestigious award with Kriti Sanon. The actress won the award for her stellar performance in Mimi. Speaking about her win, Alia said, “P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."

Meanwhile, speaking with News18 exclusively, Kriti said, “I’m too excited, almost emotional. I cannot believe that this has happened. It’s still sinking in and I am pinching myself. It is a big moment for me and my entire family. Mimi has been a very special film and to get the most prestigious National award for it, I just cannot thank the jury enough for actually believing that my performance deserved this award."

Apart from Alia and Kriti, Allu Arjun also won the Best Actor Award. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was awarded Best Feature Film.