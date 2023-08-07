Alia Bhatt On Playing A Role With Negative Shades In Heart Of Stone: 'There Are No Strictly Bad Characters'

Alia Bhatt’s exciting international debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in hitting the right notes. During a special screening, Alia revealed her favourite part of the film - which is, Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Rachel. She praised Rachel’s character for being sensitive, unafraid of showing emotions, and always determined to save the day. The actress, as quoted by Etimes, said, “Rachel (Gal Gadot) is sensitive, not afraid to show her emotions and she’s tough who is always trying to save the day."

In the film, Alia takes on the character of Keya Dhawan, and from the trailer, it appears that she assumes the role of the main antagonist. Her character aims to unleash chaos on the world, adding intensity to the.

storyline. Speaking about her role, Alia had earlier said that there are no strictly good, bad, or troubled characters, and things are not simply black and white. She mentioned that understanding the arc and layers of her character would help the audience grasp her perspective. Alia also shared that the shooting experience, with her scenes shot back to back, felt personal, creating an immersive feel for the audience.

In an interview with Toronto Sun, Alia had shared that her biggest challenge while filming for Heart Of Stone was she felt ‘extremely weird’ acting with English dialogues. “I have to say on day one, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly on day one speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak in English most of the time, acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange,” she had said, However, apart from that one phase, the Brahmastra actress went on to share that she was good to go.

The film will be available for streaming on OTT from August 11.