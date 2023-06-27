Alia Bhatt On The Difference Between Working In Bollywood, Hollywood: ‘Not Much Except Storytelling’

Alia Bhatt is making waves globally. The actress is all set to make her much-awaited Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. For the film, she would be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot. The action entertainer is all set to release on Netflix on August 11. Having worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood industries now, the actress opened up about the difference she found.

While talking about her film, Alia was asked if she found a big difference while working in Bollywood films like RRR, Brahmastra and now working in Heart Of Stone. The actress replied, “Not really, I think a film set all over the world is the same. It’s the same people, it’s the same vision, It’s the same spirit, it’s the same intention. It’s just that the language is different and eventually the storytelling is also…it’s not the same storytelling but it has to be working towards key core emotions because that eventually connects the universal audience.”

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible.”

She added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Alia Bhatt shot for the film during her pregnancy. In an interview with Variety she earlier revealed, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Apart from her Hollywood debut, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to release on July 28.