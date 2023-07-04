CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Shooting Tum Kya Mile Post Pregnancy, It Was 'Never Easy'
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Shooting Tum Kya Mile Post Pregnancy, It Was 'Never Easy'

July 04, 2023

Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releases on July 28.

Alia Bhatt welcomed her baby daughter Raha with hubby Ranbir Kapoor back in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the romantic entertainer is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers dropped the tailer and also one of it’s songs ‘Tum Kya Mile’. While both the trailer and the song have garnered much-needed love and praise, Alia engaged in a quick Ask Me Anything session on Instagram to speak about the film and how she shot for the song after having her baby daughter Raha.

Alia shot for the romantic number Tum Kya Mile, post her pregnancy. When asked about the same, she shared a photo of herself and wrote, “This was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy .. you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy .. but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding.”

She added, “I feel for new mothers everywhere … especially those who have to resume work immediately postpartum cause it’s never easy. Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom and sister were babysitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl’s first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything.”

The trailer which released today, gives a glimpse into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lives stand as a stark contrast to one another. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

The film also stars veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who play Rocky and Rani’s grandparents. The trio don’t get much screen time in the trailer and that has only piqued our curiosity about their dynamic. Who also stand out among the cast are acclaimed Bangla actors, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury, who play Rani’s parents. They get some of the funniest lines and their awkward encounters with Rocky are hilarious.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

