Alia Bhatt Pays Tribute To Her 'Nana'; Hrithik Roshan's Fighter To Be Bigger Than SRK's Pathaan?

An emotional Alia Bhatt penned a moving tribute to her grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, after his death. He was 95 and died after a prolonged illness. The news of his death was confirmed by Soni Razdan. Soon after his death, Alia took to Instagram and shared a video from his 92nd birthday, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, Narendranath shared some wise words for her. In the video, he was seen making a wish while Ranbir helped the family with arranging the birthday cake. Alia was heard asking him to share a few wise words for everyone. Her grandfather was seen urging everyone to smile more.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is one of the most awaited movies and looks like it will also be one of the biggest Bollywood film ever. In a recent interview, the movie’s action and stunt director Parvez Shaikh revealed that director Siddharth Anand is planning to make Fighter ‘bigger’ than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Shaikh was speaking to actor Kuldeep in the latter’s show Cool Talks With Kuldeep when he revealed how the makers recently shot for Fighter action sequences with ‘fire, blast, chopper, helicopter and fighter planes’.

Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar ended all the rumours claiming they have had a fall out with a photo from their recent reunion. The filmmakers came together with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin to celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a few photos from the reunion, one of which featured Ayan and Karan together. In the photo, which also featured the actors, music director Pritam and costume designer Manish Malhotra, Karan was seen seated on the couch while Ayan was seated on the floor. Karan had his arms warming wrapped around Ayan’s neck as they posed with the team together. Ayan had shared the photo with the caption, “last night ."

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has once again opened up about Malaika Arora’s false pregnancy rumours which had left him furious. In November last year, Arjun had slammed a media report for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report had also suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones. Now, Arjun Kapoor has spoken about how the entire episode affected him. “Negativity is easier to do," he told Bollywood Bubble.com.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently in Turkey where they are shooting for their upcoming movie, Kushi. And looks like the two are having a gala time there! On Thursday, Samantha took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing with Vijay Deverakonda as they stepped out for a lunch date.

