Alia Bhatt Picks Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani And Pooja Bhatt As Her Favourites From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens have been loving the ‘OTT avatars’ of the housemates. The fever of the season has now touched reached Bollywood! Recently during the promotion of a film, actress Alia Bhatt shared her feelings about the show.

Alia, known for her candidness, described Elvish as a “rocky personality" while also highlighted that she loves his sense of humor . When it came to Manisha, Alia affectionately dubbed her the “Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia’s heart, as she fondly referred to her as the ‘Rani of her ghar and parivaar’ (home and family)

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its sixth week, and the competition is gaining momentum with each passing day. As the show heads to its finale, all contestants are trying to secure themselves in the game. In the latest episode, the nomination task for this week’s eviction was announced and everyone got a chance to nominate whoever they thought was not fit to continue in the competition. Further, one of the highlights of the episode was Abhishek Malhan’s reaction to Aashika Bhatia’s behaviour in the house.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to premiere on Friday. Apart from them, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie promises to be a typical Bollywood romantic entertainer. Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.