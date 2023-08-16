Alia Bhatt Posts Her Lipstick Tutorial, AVOIDS Backlash Over Ranbir Kapoor's 'Wipe That Off' Comment

Alia Bhatt shared a video featuring her lipstick tutorial and chose to ignore the outrage against her comments about Ranbir Kapoor. On Tuesday night, Vogue India released a snippet of a video in which Alia shared her hack to the perfect lip colour. The actress revealed that she has an untraditional method of applying the lipstick. While the unique style did grab attention, it was her revelation about Ranbir asking her to ‘wipe’ her lipstick off that has caught everyone’s attention.

While the comment created a stir on social media, Alia had not commented on it. However, on Wednesday morning, hours after the video was posted, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared the controversial video. The actress chose to turn her back against the outrage. “A little beauty and a lot of fun," she captioned the video.

For the unversed, in the video Alia said that she rubs her lipstick off because Ranbir would ask her to wipe it off. “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It’s a bit weird (moving her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips). The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

Alia and Ranbir dated for over four years before they got married last year. The actress welcomed her daughter Raha in November last year.