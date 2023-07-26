Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, Karan Johar, Ayan Have Brahmastra Reunion At Manish Malhotra's Party | Photos

A special Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening was held in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 25) night. Needless to say, it was a star-studded event. After the screening, our favourite actors headed to Manish Malhotra’s residence for an afterparty. And guess what? It was no less than a Brahmastra reunion too.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen waving at the paparazzi as they arrived at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house. The two were also followed by Ayan Mukerji, who directed Brahmastra and Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions produced the 2022 movie. Check out the pictures here:

Among others, Rocky aka Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor also attended Manish Malhora’s party.

Meanwhile, talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, the film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. RRKPK also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.