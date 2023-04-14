What Alia Bhatt Said About Ranbir Kapoor's Past Relationships With Deepika, Katrina: 'Main Thodi...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love, began dating and got married. It’s been a year since the couple tied the sacred knot. Time and again, the duo dishes out major couple goals and fans can’t stop gushing about their adorable display of affection for each other. While Alia was dating Ranbir, she was once asked about Ranbir’s previous relationships.

Back in a 2019 interview with Filmfare, when asked about Ranbir’s ‘troubled past’, Alia shared about her own past relationships as well. She also described Ranbir as a ‘gem’ rather than a ‘difficult’ person. She shared, “Let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it.” When asked about Ranbir’s past, she said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022 in their Mumbai home. The wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance.

Sharing a bundle of dreamy moments from her special day, the actress wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

The same year, they announced their pregnancy, and welcomed their first baby Raha in November.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here