Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Twin In Blue As They Get Captured Outside Airport; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often captured together out and about town. The lovebirds dish out major couple goals and don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other. Having said that, the duo were recently captured outside airport making a powerful fashion statement.

The Brahmastra actors twinned in shades of white and blue. While, Alia donned a white T shirt teamed with white pants and sneakers, she styled it with a blue jacket. Ranbir on the other hand looked dapper wearing blue athleisure.

Have a look at the video:

Back on April 14 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home. The duo fell in love on the sets of their hit film Brahmastra. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018, and dated for almost 5 years before tying the sacred knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar directorial also featured Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Apart from that, Alia Bhatt also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. Up next, Alia Bhatt will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair. Reportedly, she is also in talks with director Vasan Balan for an upcoming action thriller.

Ranbir on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Animal. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Produced by T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios, the thriller is set to release on December 1 this year.