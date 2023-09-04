Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Pictures From New York Are Breaking The Internet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the popular couple, are on their getaway to New York. Several photos of the couple are doing rounds on the internet. While the duo is dedicated to spending time with each other, they are also making sure to pose for pictures with their fans in the foreign land. Recently, Ranbir and Alia were spotted by their fans in New York as the two stepped out for a dinner date. The fans snapped the two together and could be heard saying, “Hi Alia and Ranbir, We Love You." The duo smiled and waved at them and later posed for a selfie with them.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen sporting an all-casual look in the video posted on Reddit. Alia wore an oversized checkered shirt with a neatly done bun and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Ranbir wore a dark-hued tee with denim and headgear. Most users were in awe of the duo. One pointed out, “hey are holding hands…nice." another wrote, “Awww, the fans sound so excited. Also sweet how Ranbir and Alia are always really friendly with fans and oblige for photos."

In previous pictures, fans were surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor in a new hairstyle. The actor, who had long hair for a time, has gone for a shorter haircut. The two were seated at a table, and a handful more friends joined them as well. Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a black jacket with a crew cut, appeared to be engaged in a conversation with a friend sitting opposite him. Alia, on the other hand, has her face turned away and in conversation with someone else. In the photo, she twinned with Ranbir, who was dressed in black. The fan page shared another snap where the actor was seen posing with a fan.

Meanwhile, another picture from the New York vacation surfaced online. A fan page published a photo of Ranbir and Alia posing with some of their admirers. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smiling brightly in the photo. Alia chose a bright sleeveless dress, and Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked sharp in a casual grey ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both had a good year in relation to their careers. While Ranbir’s romantic comedy-drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a success, he is looking forward to portraying a more intense character in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, on the other hand, was a box-office success for Alia Bhatt. She just won a National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and made her Hollywood debut in August with Heart of Stone.