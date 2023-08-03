Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation Into Barbie And Ken Screams Perfect Pair

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are arguably one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The pair often leaves us gushing with their adorable PDA moments on social media and public appearances. The adorable equation of the Brahmastra co-stars even earned them the title of RanAlia, a term popularised by fans. And at a time when the Indian audience is gripped by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie, an artist reimagined the lovebirds as Barbie and Ken. Seems like Ranbir and Alia’s cute chemistry has given digital creators the opportunity to fulfil the wishes of RanAlia admirers through AI.

Digital artist Divyansh Soni dropped an AI-generated video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reimagined as Barbie and Ken on Instagram which has been gaining a lot of traction on the platform. In his caption, the digital creator opined that if Barbie was ever made in Bollywood, it would be hard to imagine anyone else other than Ranbir and Alia playing the role of Barbie and Ken in the film. “Made with AI, the results didn’t come out that perfect but still uploading,” he added.

The video was the amalgamation of some scenes from director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. But thanks to the power of AI tools, the scenes featured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, replacing the original cast (Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling). Like in the film Barbie, Alia and her beau, Ranbir sported the same blonde hair and pastel-hued attire in the recreated video. The results were a treat to the eyes of fans with both Alia and Ranbir looking perfect in their reimagined Barbie and Ken versions. Apparently, they appeared to portray real-life Mattel dolls in the fictitious Barbie world.

Social media users were floored after watching Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in their Barbie-inspired avatars, heaping praise on the digital artist’s fantastic creation. “Dammm so good… Alia is looking like a Barbie for real… Blonde hair suits her… And Ranbir Kapoor looks very much like Ryan Gosling… Perfect pair” gushed one user. “Now this is the Barbie I wanna watch,” admitted another user. “Omg this is soooo good" commented someone else.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot on April 12, 2022. The couple embraced parenthood in the same year on November 6, welcoming their daughter Raha Kapoor. Their love story began to blossom on the sets of Ayan Mukherji’s film, Brahmastra, and it seemed like a fairytale romance. Back then, even Alia Bhatt once confessed her desire to marry Ranbir during an appearance on the chat show Koffee With Karan.