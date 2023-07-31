Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar reunited to celebrate the successful box office opening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which released on Friday (July 28), has collected Rs 45 crore in its opening weekend in India. Alia took to Instagram and shared with Ranveer and Karan along with a message of gratitude for all the love the film recieved.

“Love hain toh sab hain!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! 💛💛💛 Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani," she wrote. In the photo, Alia and Ranveer were seen twinning in white while Karan opted for an orange outfit.

On Monday morning, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witness an impressive jump on Sunday. “IT’S ROCKING… #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 [Sun]… The phenomenal jump on Sat and Sun has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 45.90 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

“The performance at major centres was strong from Day 1, but the excellent growth at Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres on Sat and Sun has silenced all naysayers, who felt it wouldn’t break into non-metro centres, especially the #Hindi circuits… Clearly indicates that the super-strong word of mouth has come into play. #RRKPK needs to maintain the grip on the crucial make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… And also stay strong on remaining weekdays," he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film also marks KJo’s first directorial in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.