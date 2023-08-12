Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Crosses Rs 250 Crore At Global Box Office

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, continues to charm audiences even in its third week. Karan Johar’s movie isn’t just resonating with Indian viewers, it’s also winning the hearts of the audience worldwide. The film’s box office collection has been on fire since its release and RRKPK has now finally crossed the milestone of 250 Crore at the global box office. The makers expressed their delight over this achievement on Instagram and wrote, “Prem rules the world & the box office."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Not only Dharma Movies but Karan Johar expressed his excitement by resharing the post on his Instagram story and writing, “Love and gratitude."

According to reports by Sacnilk, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done a remarkable worldwide business of Rs 245 Crore. The film’s domestic gross collection is Rs 142 Crore, while its overseas collection has reached an impressive Rs 103 Crore.

Karan Johar’s film had an opening of Rs 11 Crore, but its box office collection surged on the second day with collections of Rs 16 Crore. The momentum continued on day 3, as the film did business of Rs 18 Crore. Meanwhile, the film experienced a decline in collections during the weekdays, but Days 9 and 10 were surprising, as the movie collected Rs 11 Crore and 13 Crore, respectively.

Upon crossing the Rs 200 Crore milestone at the box office, the director shared a heartfelt note (now deleted), expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the film’s success.

He wrote, “Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point of time, I would need an IV drip and was near collapse. The question I asked myself was, is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years. Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is, I was a bonafide mess. This film is truly a product of team energy & love.”

He extended his gratitude to the writers and acknowledged their guidance throughout the journey of the film. Karan Johar also gave special recognition to Ishita Moitra, for her contributions to the screenplay that added humour. In addition, he appreciated the film’s lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and referred to them as the “most indispensable part of this prem kahaani"

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.