Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh React As Lilly Singh Calls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ‘Entertaining As Hell’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become a box office hit and has been garnering praises from fans and viewers worldwide. Having said that, actress and influencer Lily Singh recently reviewed the film and also sent in her love for the team.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Lily opened up about watching the film and revealed that she watched a Bollywood film inside a theatre after 15 years. She wrote, “Last night, after about 15 years, I watched a Bollywood movie in the theatre: Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

The actress also opened up about her love for Bollywood and also revealed how her relationship with the film became bittersweet. “It’s no secret I love Bollywood. In fact for a period of my childhood, I exclusively watched Hindi and Punjabi cinema (so much so that I often don’t know a staple North American movie my friends are referencing). But as an adult, my relationship with Bollywood has been bittersweet. Because I love the drama, music, dancing, theatrics and feeling of nostalgia. But I’m also a fierce advocate for women and it’s not lost on me how extremely sexist and patriarchal a lot of it can be (especially some of my classic favs). I’ve accepted that two things can be true at once: 1) Bollywood can be really meaningful to me and 2) I can also be frustrated with it sometimes.”

She added, “However, yesterday while watching Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, I couldn’t help feel some major resolve. It beautifully addresses so many important issues including sexism, body positivity, gender norms and homophobia in a way I’ve never seen before, while being entertaining as hell.”

“This isn’t an ad. Im not being paid to post this or talk about the movie. I just believe in supporting the things you want to see more of. And I definitely want to see more female characters like Rani who stand up for themselves and take no disrespect. And I think it’s so important to see male characters like Rocky who are willing to break gender norms and demonstrate a willingness to change their minds/attitudes.”

On a closing note she added, “I can admit that as a young girl, I grew up daydreaming about my wedding. Why? Because it was the goal, ambition or destination of every female character in Hindi movies. I’m so happy that young girls today have more examples of what women can achieve, so their daydreams can be about themselves and their goals, not just about a union to someone else.”

“Progress isn’t perfect. After all, poor Rani still had to rock a saree in the snow (a part of the glass ceiling that just won’t break ). But this film was a major win for me and I cannot recommend it enough. Chose this picture because I feel like Rocky would wear it. Congrats @karanjohar @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt thank you for this gem.”

Both Alia and Ranveer on seeing the post reacted and dropped in heartfelt comments. While Alia wrote, “Lilly Lilly thank you so much!!!! You and your love really hit the spot pink you go rani ”

Ranveer on the other hand wrote, Thank you lily! ❤️ with all our heart this is so lovely !

Karan also commented, “This means so so so me and all of us!!!!! Thank you for your generosity….. truly humbled.”

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office globally.