Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Reveal Deepika Padukone Ranbir Kapoor Reaction On Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been receiving a tremendous response, as it has exceeded the audiences’ expectations. The Karan Johar-directed film, not only received love from critics and viewers but also left a positive impact on the lead actors’ better halves. At a recent event, Ranveer and Alia shared their partners Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s reactions to the film and revealed how the two stars responded in their own unique ways.

During the event, when a reporter asked Alia about Ranbir’s response, she told, “He loved the film he was very into it, he sat on my left and my mother on my right and my father right next to my mother and the four of them were just responding and reacting and just the way Ranveer said to really see a film from your loved ones perspective and Ranbir is very technical he doesn’t say too much, he says very little and he just very simply said ‘it really worked for me, it touched the heart’ he was laughing and he said this film will be a big hit.”

According to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone loved the film. The actor shared how he took Deepika to watch the film on a Saturday night, ensuring a cosy and intimate setting with just the two of them seated in the last row on recliners. As he had already seen the movie, Ranveer’s primary focus was on Deepika’s reaction.

He said, “She was laughing, she was crying, she was clapping, whistling. I had the best and most fulfilling experience sitting with her and watching it. She’s very very proud of me and I’m very happy.”

As per reports, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has raked in Rs 73 Crore in India, while its global earnings stand at an impressive Rs 146 Crore. The movie had a successful first weekend, as on day 1 the movie earned Rs 11 Crore, followed by Rs 16 Crore on day 2 and a whopping Rs 18 Crore on Sunday.

Karan Johar’s movie features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan playing pivotal roles alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also stars talented supporting actors, including Tota Roy Chowdhary, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Anjali Anand and Kshitee Jog.