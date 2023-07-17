Blushing Alia Bhatt Tells Ranveer Singh 'Stop It' as He Recreates Gangubai Kathiawadi Pose; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh kicked off the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and their first stop was Vadodara. The actors came together to speak about the film for the first time since the trailer and the songs, Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, released. While the duo spoke about the film and cheered each other on, Ranveer couldn’t help but revisit Alia’s 2022 hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In a video from the press conference that has surfaced online, Ranveer was reminded of Gangubai Kathiawadi and asked the media to cheer for her performance in the film. “Kya zabardast performance di Alia ki Gangubai Kathiawadi ne, thaliya! (What a brilliant performance in the film, everyone applaud!" he announced before he said he would like to recreate her iconic pose from the film. As Ranveer went ahead with it, a blushing Alia playfully hit him and asked him to ‘stop.’

Not @RanveerOfficial doing gangubai pose and the way he imitated alia "stop it" Finally fun promotions has begun pic.twitter.com/WUG7h6LyhP— ā (@safeenafirdausi) July 17, 2023

The video has caught fans’ attention, with many loving Ranveer as Alia’s cheerleader. “Yr he is so cute, this guy always praises Alia i love their friendship man," a Twitter user said. “He is literally the biggest gangubai simp from the beginning " added another. “I like their friendship," third user said.

Alia and Ranveer reunite for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani four years after they were seen in Gully Boy. Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sees the duo in a different avatar.

The trailer was released earlier this month and it revealed that Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a loud and flamboyant Punjabi boy who falls in love with a well-educated and beautiful Rani (Alia Bhatt). Coming from different backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each others’ families before they tie the knot. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt lead the show, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan appear to play Ranveer’s Punjabi parents while Shabana Azmi plays a member of Alia’s family in the movie.

The film releases on July 27.