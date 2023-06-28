Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Share A Kiss In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Tum Kya Mile

The first song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is finally out. Titled ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. Tum Kya Mile is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while Pritam has composed the track from Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics.

Tum Kya Mile gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar cinema quintessentially stands for. There’s Alia clad in stunning chiffon sarees serenading Ranveer in the backdrop of snow capped mountains. This marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Hours before sharing the song, Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologised to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperature.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer’s onscreen grandparents, Shabana will be essaying the role of Alia’s grandmother. The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled recently and met with a mixed response. The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.