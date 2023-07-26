Alia-Ranveer Starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s First Review Out; Sunny, Ameesha Unveil Gadar 2 Trailer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out.

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 unveiled its dramatic teaser in June. The film that has been generating immense buzz among fans is just two months from its theatrical release on August 11. Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a special press conference with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attending it.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a sly jibe at Prabhas for playing lord Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which faced a massive criticism for alleged distortion of Hindu epic, Ramayan. Adipurush was embroiled in one controversy after other upon its release in June. Now, Vivek has reflected on the film’s failure and why it caused an uproar across the country.

Ever since Jawan’s preveu released, fans are speculating that Shah Rukh Khan might have a double role in the film. The rumour began after they spotted a younger and older Shah Rukh. While SRK and Atlee have remained tight-lipped about the speculations, a new report claims to have more details about the double role. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Central Board of Film Certification’s Revising Committee has reportedly watched OMG 2 and has ordered as many 20 cuts in the film. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, it was claimed earlier this year that the Censor Board has put an hold on the certification of OMG 2 and revising committee was roped in to weigh in on the film before ceritfication as a ‘preemptive measure’. It seems that the commiittee has shared their feedback, demanding several visual and audio deletion.

