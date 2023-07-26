Alia Bhatt Reaction Ranveer Singh Calls Student Of The Year Karan Johar Deepest Film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are running on a hectic schedule to promote their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the last few days before its release. On some occasions, the director, Karan Johar has also joined them. But there is no harm in having some fun amid the hustle and bustle of the release. Recently, a video of Ranveer engaging in fun banter about Alia’s debut film, Student Of The Year, went viral on the Internet. Additionally, what caught everyone’s attention was Alia’s adorable reaction.

A short clip that is featured on Reddit shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at one of the many promotional events. One can also hear Karan Johar in the background. In the video, Ranveer remarks to Karan, “Student Of The Year is one of your deepest films." Karan seems to agree and responds sarcastically, saying, “Yes, Student of the year of one of my deepest cinematic piece of work." Alia, on the other hand, eyes Ranveer for his comment. The actress is then seen sticking her tongue out at Ranveer and gesturing that she agrees with Karan. This made Ranveer Singh laugh out loud on the stage.

Netizens were quite amazed to witness this fun interaction between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt One user wrote, “This is such an adorable interaction," while another said, “She looked beautiful doing that."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were in Kolkata earlier this week to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. As Alia plays a Bengali character Rani Chatterjee, she made an effort to address the crowd with a fluent Bengali speech. However, on stage, Ranveer once again was having fun at the expense of Alia forgetting her lines. Alia shared a video of the same on her Instagram handle.

In the first part of the video, Alia is seen rehearsing her speech again and again. But when she starts to speak on stage, she pauses and expresses that she forgot her lines. Ranveer Singh teases Alia, saying, “Too cute yaar. Tu homework kar ke aayi and exam hall pe bhul gayi (You have come prepared and then you forget at the exam hall)." But Alia did not lose heart and started her speech again, nailing it this time. She said, “Namaskar Kolkata. Kemon acho sobai? Tomader sobaike anek dhonyobad ekhane asar jonyo. Aj ami khub khub khub excited. (Hello Kolkta, How are you all? A big thank you all for coming here. I am very excited today)."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will mark Karan Johar’s directorial comeback. In addition to Alia and Ranveer, legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan play important roles in the film. It will release in theatres on July 28.