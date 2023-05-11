CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt Reacts to Cancel Culture on Social Media, Says 'I’m Not Adding to the Noise...'

May 11, 2023

Alia Bhatt opened up about cancel culture. She said she has a lot of opinions but chooses to keep them to herself.

Alia Bhatt weighed in on the ‘cancel’ culture that has taken the internet by storm in recent years. For the unversed, a section of social media demands a certain actor or star is ‘cancelled’ if they’ve made statements or acted in ways that are unacceptable. Social media shuns the star for their acts. A move that is still prominent alongside the boycott trend in India, Alia says that she has a lot of opinions about this but chooses to keep them to herself.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Alia said, “I have many thoughts [on cancel culture]. I also have many opinions. But I also feel like the world is full of opinions right now. So, I think the kind of person I want to be is one that keeps my opinions to myself, and leads with kindness and silence. Because we’re missing a lot of that."

“I do feel people are very quick to judge. But there’s also a lot of good in the world that’s happening. So I choose to focus on that, and as long as I’m not adding to the noise and staying away from it, I’m okay," she added.

In the same interview, Alia also opened up about her ‘nepotism’ tag. She said she understands that “it’s possibly been easier for me to get through the door than maybe the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person’s dreams: no dream is bigger or smaller, or more intense. Everybody’s dreams are the same, everybody’s desire is the same. So I completely understand where that conversation comes from."

    Alia added that she acknowledges the jumpstart that she’s received and the privilege that she has. “Which is why I give 100 percent every day and I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working,” she said.

    On the work front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone. Starring Gal Gadot in the lead, Alia shot for the film last year, while pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

