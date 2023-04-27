Alia Bhatt Reacts to 'Nepo Baby' Tag After Priyanka Chopra Said 'Was Terrified... I'm Not Nepo Baby'

Alia Bhatt has managed to slay left, right and centre in 2022. From her stellar performances in Gangubai Kathiawad, Darlings and Brahmastra, the actress has seemed to ace all the professional benchmarks she had set for herself. But along with professional achievements, Alia had also made headlines when she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and later become mother to adorable daughter Raha. While the actress enjoys a massive fan following, she is one of the many in the industry who couldn’t escape the ‘nepo baby’ tag. And since the nepotism debate remains to be relevant, Aia Bhatt addressed it in a recent interview.

Speaking with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt explained, “The only thing I can do is build a body of work which hopefully proves I belong in this industry. And sure, it will get you in the room, but then it’s up to you to work that room. The audience is actually the best judge of talent. You could come from a background that props you up but the audience will ultimately decide whether or not you belong there."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra has said in her discourse with Dan Sheperd, “I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support which exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. You don’t have your uncle making a new movie for you just because your last one tanked.”

This is not the first time when Alia Bhatt has broken her silence about nepotism in Bollywood. Back in 2022, Alia Bhatt told Mid-Day, “There are two ways of dealing with it. One is controlled and I can prove my worth my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi."

She also added, “So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy. How can I control where I am born? How can I control what my parents were doing? You want me to feel embarrassed for the hard work my father did. It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt

will be seen in Karan Johar’s quirky love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh as well as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. She also has Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone slated to release this year.

