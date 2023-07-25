Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla, Forgets Lines On Stage In Kolkata; Ranveer Singh Mocks 'Exam Ke Din Bhool Gayi'

In Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky aur Rani kii prem kahani, Alia Bhatt portrays a Bengali character. During her visit to Kolkata to launch the song Dhindhora Baje Re, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment where she was seen practising her Bangla skills before going on stage. However, when she appeared on stage with Ranveer, everything seemed to go awry as she forgot everything she had practised.

She learns “Tomader Shobai ke Onek dhonnobad ekhane ashar jonyo (Thank you for being here)" and Dhindhora khub bhalo lagbe (You all will really like Dhindhora)" in Bengali before taking to the stage. When she forgets the lines on stage, Ranveer jokingly pokes her and says, “So cute, yaar. Tu homework karke ayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi.”

At the launch Alia looked gorgeous in a red and pink chiffon sari. She opted for the classic smokey eyes and nude lips look. The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the Kolkata visit.

Dhindhora Baje Re features an extravagant Durga Puja setting in the backdrop as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dance their heart out in their festive spirit. The song offers a glimpse into Rocky and Rani’s world as their families come together during Durga Puja festivities. Both Ranveer and Alia can be seen twinning in red ethnic wear. However, during their dance, Jaya Bachchan, who portrays Ranveer’s on-screen grandmother, looks uncomfortable and storms out of the celebration.

The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. The film releases on July 28.