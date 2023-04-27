Alia Bhatt Reminds Us of Gulabo From Shahid Kapoor's Shaandaar With New Look, Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt served boss lady vibes with her look in a recent outing and Kareena Kapoor was in awe of her! The actress, on Wednesday night, was seen attending a fashion awards show in Mumbai wearing a grey checkered suit. Alia brought back memories of her and Shahid Kapoor’s song Gulabo, from their film Shaandaar (2015) in which she wore a similar coloured suit when she walked the red carpet.

It has now been revealed that Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt for the event. The producer and fashionista took to Instagram and shared pictures of Alia’s look from the night along with the caption, “World domination." Kareena took to the comments section and praised Alia and Rhea. “Uffffffffffffffflove her and ok you also ❤️."

Karisma Kapoor was also all praise for the duo. She dropped a bomb emoji to show her love. Fans also praised Alia. “She has never looked cooler," a fan wrote. “Just another slayer look made by ALIA X RHEA," another wrote. “Excuse me, are you Alia’s new stylist?? Because dang, all the looks you styled for her are some of her very best yet Alia x Rhea - dream team," added a third comment.

Alia’s new look comes just a few days before she is set to mark her debut on the MET Gala red carpet. Alia confirmed that she will be making a debut at the MET Gala earlier this month. Alia, who is going to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone this year, will be walking down the red carpet of the event wearing an outfit by Prabal Gurung.

Details about her outfit are still under wraps. Alia is no stranger to Prabal. The actress has often sported outfits designed by him in the past. Prabal is also a popular designer in Hollywood, with stars such as Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello wearing outfits designed by his label.

