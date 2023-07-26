Alia Bhatt Reveals Carrying 'This' Gift From Ranbir Kapoor Everywhere She Goes: 'My Husband Gave...'

Alia Bhatt revealed that she carries a special, precious gift that Ranbir Kapoor has given her everywhere she goes. The actress made the confession while she was giving fans a look at all the things that are in her bag. She revealed that Ranbir gifted her a gold bracelet on her birthday. She keeps it close to her and even wears it when she is not shooting a scene.

“This is new. My husband gave this to me for my birthday, so I like to keep it with me because whenever I’m not in the middle of a shoot, I’m going for lunch or dinner or I’m going out or whatever, I put it on. I have to take it off if I’m filming for a movie or something, so I like to keep it close," she said during the “Inside Alia Bhatt’s Bag" segment for Vogue India.

Apart from the bracelet, Alia revealed that she carries at least five hair ties and lip balm each. She explained that she tends to forget hair ties and balms in odd places. She also revealed that he bag has many things for Raha, including a napkin and mittens.

On the work front, Alia is gearing for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, has got a big thumbs up fro Ranbir Kapoor. On Tuesday night, after the premiere of the film, Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his review.

Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs."