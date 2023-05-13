Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Dream Co-star and No, It's Not Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has come a long way with rich content-driven and commercial films in showbiz. The actress had made great progress in various spheres is currently looking forward to her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone. However, there’s this one actor from Bollywood, Alia would love to work with again and is also her dream co-star for now.

In an interview with Bazaar, the actress was asked about her dream co-star. The actress paused for a bit and shared, “I’ve done a film with Shah Rukh once, but I really wanna do one more film with him. So I would say, he’s my dream co-star for now.” Back in 2016, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen space together in Dear Zindagi. Helmed by Gauri Shinde, the film focused on mental health, love, life and relationships. The film turned out to be a massive hit back when it was released.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Alia had opened up about working with Shah Rukh for Dear Zindagi. and expressed her admiration towards him. She shared that Shah Rukh is an extremely professional actor who motivates other performers to improve their craft. Alia also praised his off-camera personality and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with him.

Alia Bhatt recently made her grand Met Gala debut this year. The actress made heads turn on the red carpet in a voluminous white gown with pearls designed by Prabal Gurung. Speaking about her Met Gala look on Instagram, Alia said, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED," she added .

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. Speaking of Heart Of Stone, the actress would be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot.