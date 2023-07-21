Alia Bhatt Says Ranbir Was Involved in RRKPK: 'He Heard Tum Kya Mile and Said...' | Exclusive

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. On Friday, during an event in Mumbai, News18 Showsha asked the actress about her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to the RRKPK trailer and songs. Alia revealed that Ranbir was rather involved in the making of Karan Johar directorial as he made him listen to the songs even before their release.

“Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs," she told us.

“When he heard Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he said, ‘Yeh accha hai, this will really work’. When I am working on a film, with my enthusiasm, I take him along the journey even if he has other things to do," Alia added.

So far, three RRKPK songs have been released. These are Tum Kya Mila, Jhumka Gire Re and Ve Kamleya.

During the event, Ranveer Singh also revealed that even his wife Deepika Padukone is very excited about the movie. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it," he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.