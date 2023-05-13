Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s Favourite Spot With Daughter Raha In Home; Says ‘He Takes Her There…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first daughter Raha in November last year and since then the couple has been enjoying the parenthood phase to the fullest. There have been times when the actress has shared cute things about her daughter and recently she revealed her father-daughter’s favourite place in the house.

A few days ago, Alia shared a black-and-white picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter which was loved by her fans. And now in an interview, she said, “It is Raha’s favourite spot in the house because there is a lot of peace and greenery there. I would say it is her favourite spot as my husband keeps taking her there and making her sit there. He sits next to her and talks to her while she is looking at the greenery and breeze, so it was a moment and they do this every day but I got super artistic (that day).”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She recently also shared the cutest thing which Raha does when she feeds her. The Rocky Aur Rani Ke Prem Kahani actress said, “My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

The couple has a strict policy for shutterbugs regarding their daughter’s photo. They have requested not to click her pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone, where she would be sharing screen space with Gal Gadot.