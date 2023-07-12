Alia Bhatt Reveals Real Reason Behind Starting Her Maternity Clothing Line: 'I Was Nervous About...'

Alia Bhatt is not just a successful actress but has also established herself as an entrepreneur. She founded Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing line for children, in October 2022, right before the birth of her daughter Raha. The inspiration behind this venture came from Alia’s own experience during her pregnancy, where she faced difficulties in finding stylish clothes for children in India. She then went on to launch Ed-a-Mamma, a brand that puts together her two passions: the well-being of the planet and the celebrations of children.

At an event in Delhi today, the actress opened up about the idea of the brand. She said, “During pregnancy, I was very nervous as to how my style was going to evolve the next couple of months. So, I started making little changes to my wardrobe and then came the maternity collection. I didn’t expect it – I didn’t even plan it. And then, subsequently came infant wear and all of that. So, now we have a collection ranging from 0-14 years and my plan going forward is to include personal care, sustainable diapers, sustainable toys and of course, storytelling being at the centre of it, that also will star soon."

Alia shared that as a mother, one of the most treasured moments for her is when she reads a book or sings a song to her daughter, Raha. Although her initial dream did not involve creating the Ed-a-Mamma universe, it has now become her plan. “I know that today as a mum, one of the precious things is when I read a book to my daughter or I sing a song to her. While my dream in the beginning was not to create Ed-a-Mamma universe, but that’s my plan now. I want people to feel connected to nature, your planet and to celebrate the child within themselves," she said.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film that also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is slated to release this month.