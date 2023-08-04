Alia Bhatt Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Helped Her Prepare For Tum Kya Mile

Karan Johar’s latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is receiving immense love and praise. Both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are winning hearts with their performances. The film’s success led the team to organise a special event where they shared insights about the movie. During the event, Alia Bhatt opened up about her experience shooting a lip sync song Tum Kya Mile after a long time since Ishq Wala Love for Student Of The Year. Nervous about the performance, she revealed that it was Karan Johar who suggested seeking help from none other than the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, for guidance, which proved to be a valuable and encouraging moment for her.

She said, “So I called him up to talk on the phone, I said, ‘You know I just want to understand from you because nobody lip syncs like you’ and he said, ‘Tu gaana leke ghar aaja’ as Suhana was wanting to learn this, ‘Dono ko hum tuition karenge’.”

“I was there for like about two-three hours, Suhana aur main pura gaana gaa rahe the. The way he broke it down, he made me download some apps, and he also had learned the song by the end of it. It just shows how generous in such a large-hearted man and so wonderful, just always willing to help and be there for you. Whether it helped with this film or not, I know that experience will be irreplaceable in my life,” she added.

Even, Karan couldn’t stop himself from appreciating Shah Rukh Khan and shared, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons. They represent love in our movies. Shah Rukh is not a superstar, he is an emotion and he is love. The way he sings a love song and portrays a love scene; when he says ‘aur paas’, we want to completely go ‘paas’.”

The filmmaker highlighted that there will never be another star like him. Karan also praised the magical on-screen pairing of SRK and Kajol, stating that their chemistry is incomparable and there won’t be another duo like them.

Coming back to Rocky Aur Rani, other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s directorial features talented veteran stars like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.