Alia Bhatt Rocks a Denim Jacket Look at the Airport, Fans Feel Deepika Padukone Inspired Her

There’s no other actress in the tinsel town who must be on cloud 9 as much as our very own Rani aka Alia Bhatt. With the roaring response to her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a grand Karan Johar directorial with all the larger-than-life tropes of a quintessential Bollywood rom-com but with dollops of realism and drama, it’s natural for the actress to be glowing incandescently. However, some netizens felt that Alia Bhatt’s airport look for the day was similar to Deepika Padukone. Confused? Well, we got you covered.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt was papped arriving at Mumbai Airport, with a visible but subtle smile on her face. While it’s unclear where she is headed, Alia certainly served them looks with her flawless airport look. She opted for coordinated grey denim jackets and grey baggy pants, which she paired with a white top and black sunglasses. In the pap video that was shared by Voompla, she can be seen taking something out from her pant’s pocket and showing it to the airport security personnel before exiting the scene.

Take a look:

Netizens took to the comment section to speculate whether or not Alia Bhatt’s outfit was inspired by one of Deepika Padukone’s airport looks back in May when she had donned a

denim jacket, denim jeans and a classic white tee. One of them wrote,

“Copying deepika’s style and looks." Another one commented, “Trying to dress like deepika." Someone else said, “Thought it was Deepika." A netizen also stated, “Deepika Padukone copy uff."

Here’s that video:

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has taken the box office by storm with its captivating love story, star-studded cast, and mesmerising music, helmed by director Karan Johar. To celebrate the success, Karan Johar and the producers hosted a press conference recently where he spoke candidly about the making of the film and also revealed that the wedding sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was shot days after Alia Bhatt’s real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with ANI, Alia Bhatt also opened up about the similarities and differences between her reel and real weddings. Speaking to ANI, Alia Bhatt said, “Kudmayi song was shot just four days after my marriage, but both were different as my home wedding was very simple, I was wearing a light sari and everything was so simple. I was roaming around freely. However, In the reel wedding, I was wearing a heavy lehenga along with a heavy dupatta, so I am very grateful that my real wedding was so simple, as I cannot do those things twice." The song Kudmayi was released on Thursday. The soulful number, composed is by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Shahid Mallya.

Recalling a fun anecdote from the sets, Alia Bhatt shared, “When Rocky and Rani were taking phere, someone said, ‘ladka aage jaata hai’, and I was like, ‘nahi ladki aage jaati hai, mai abhi karke aayi hu.’ This was really an unforgettable moment." Alia Bhatt further shared that the scene in the song where Ranveer bows his head for her to put the varmala was a touching reference to her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. She fondly recalled how, during her actual varmala ceremony, Ranbir was lifted by the people around them, but as she looked around for someone to lift her up, he sweetly bowed his head, prompting her to garland him.

Earlier, Karan Johar shared that the song Kudmayi was shot in Jaisalmer and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Karan made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani after a seven-year hiatus. In addition to Alia and Ranveer, the film features legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, as well as Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly in pivotal roles.