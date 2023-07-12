Alia Bhatt Scolds Paps After They Lie To Her About Watching What Jhumka Song: 'Theek Hai, Maaf Hai'

Alia Bhatt was seen playfully scolding the paparazzi after they lied to her about watching her new song, What Jhumka. Alia made a public appearance in New Delhi just an hour after her new song, What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, dropped. While the song has fans grooving, the paparazzi present at the New Delhi event asked her to show them her jhumka.

Noticing the fun nod to her newly released song, Alia asked the paparazzi if they watched the song. A couple of cameramen were heard saying that heard the song. However, when the actress said she will pull up one of the cameramen to dance with her after the event, they confessed that they hadn’t watched the video yet.

“Nahi dekha? Isliye maine pucha. Jhooth bola na?" Alia replied. When the cameraman defended himself by saying the video is still buffering due to network issue, Alia forgave him. “Theek hai, maaf hai, jhumka toh bola," she said, letting him off the hook.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped song What Jhumka earlier in the day. The song a nod to the iconic song Jhoomka Gira Re sung by Asha Bhosle. The new song takes place at a signature Dharma film colourful and vibrant background set and it brings back Arijit Singh yet again. This time, he is singing the song with Jonita Gandhi.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy film drama helmed by Karan Johar. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the star cast includes veteran actors from the industry like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is a special celebration as it marks Karan’s 25th year in the industry. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 28th.