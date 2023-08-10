Alia Bhatt Shares Iconic Sarees From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani For Charity; Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khanaani has been hailed by fans and critics. The romantic drama has been winning hearts from day 1 of its release. Well, apart from her performance, her sarees in the film also got popular among girls. And now you have a chance to grab it. Yes, you are reading it right. Alia Bhatt has taken a step towards a noble cause by sharing iconic sarees from the film for a charity initiative.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt announced and wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani kii Kolkata kii kahaani See you in 3 days!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas this Friday.” As soon as she shared the news, fans rushed to the comment section. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, Alia dropped a BTS video of her “Becoming RANI”, thanking the audience for loving the “Prem Kahaani”. And ever since, we have been living in Rani-world all over again. The smokey eyes, statement jhumkas, chiffon saris, trendy blouses, nose pin….uff! Karan Johar should have added a Maar Dala version in the film, ft. Alia Bhatt.

Take a look here at the announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, where she plays the antagonist. During a recent interview, Alia revealed her initial impression of Gal Gadot, her co-star in the film, which prompted her to excitedly call her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She shared with Film Companion that during their first meeting, Gal, the famed Wonder Woman actress, despite being exhausted from a demanding week of work, personally whipped up coffee for Alia. She shared that after watching Gal on screen as a big star, she got to know her better during a visit to her trailer. “I have to tell this story because it’s the first impression I have of Gal beyond what I saw on screen of her as this massive star. We went into her trailer, Tom (director) and I, and she had just finished filming. She had a whole week of hectic work and she was tired. She was so warm and she asked us if we wanted coffee. And I was expecting someone to walk in with coffee but she went and she made the coffee herself in her trailer and she gave it to us,” she said.