Alia Bhatt Shares Photo Remembering Father-In-Law Rishi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary, Says ‘Always With Us’

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. On his birth anniversary, daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt shared a happy throwback photo remembering him. She captioned the picture, “Always with us…Always with a white heart emoji.”

The photo from Alia Bhatt’s wedding day featured Ranbir Kapoor holding his dad’s photograph during their sangeet ceremony.

Have a look at the photo:

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 due to prolonged illness. His last movie Sharmaji Namkeen was released posthumously. During the promotions of the film, Ranbir revealed the acting tips he received from his father before his untimely death. “My father rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skill set," the actor had said.

Earlier in the day, Rishi’s close friend Sanjay Dutt also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo with him and his son Ranbir Kapoor. He also added an emotional note with the picture that read, “Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together.”

He added, “On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir.”

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years, and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.

Rishi Kapoor, father of Ranbir Kapoor was a renowned Indian actor who starred in several Bollywood films. He came from one of the most influential and prominent Bollywood families. His father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were legendary actors and filmmakers.

Back in 1970, Rishi Kapoor made his acting debut as a child artist in the film Mera Naam Joker, which was directed by his father, Raj Kapoor. He then made his debut as lead actor in the 1973 film ‘Bobby’ which cemented his position as one of the romantic heroes in Bollywood.