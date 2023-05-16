CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Alia Bhatt Sits With K-Pop Star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024 Event in Seoul; Video Goes Viral
Alia Bhatt Sits With K-Pop Star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024 Event in Seoul; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 19:25 IST

Seoul

Alia Bhatt and IU at Gucci Cruise 2024 event in Seoul. (Pics: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt and IU at Gucci Cruise 2024 event in Seoul. (Pics: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt and South Korean singer IU were seen seated together at the Gucci fashion show in Seoul.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was seen seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-eun at the Gucci Cruise event in Seoul. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star travelled to Seoul earlier this week to attend the special event. Alia, who was announced as the brand ambassador of Gucci last week, made her way to the event wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of high-heels. She was seen carrying a transparent bag.

While she posed solo at the event, at teh Gucci Cruise show, she was seated beside the Hotel del Luna star. A video from inside the event surfaced online, showing Celebrity singer and Alia Bhatt paying attention to the show. For the event, IU was seen wearing cream outfit.

    Besides Alia and IU, also present at the show were several South Korean stars. These include Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, aespa Winter, ITZY member Ryujin, IVE member Leeseo, Shin Hyun Been, BIBI, Lee Yeon Hee, ewJeans Hanni, Kim Hye Soo, and Lim Ji Yeon. The event is which is held in the city’s Gyeongbokgung Palace tonight will mark Gucci’s 25th anniversary in the country.

