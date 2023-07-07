Alia Bhatt Sports Comfy Casuals As She Heads Out For A Dubbing Session, Fans Call Her 'Rani'

Days after superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film and it looks promising. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani offers a family drama we’ve all been craving for years now. Hence, Alia Bhatt has been quite a busy bee as she was recently spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra.

In a clip shared by popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, we can see Alia donning a beautiful blue, light green and yellow co-ord shirt and pants exiting the recording studio. She also waved at the camera and smiled throughout before heading towards her car. The Darlings actress was presumably out for a dubbing session for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, fans swarmed the comment section with compliments and best wishes. One of them wrote,

“Alia Bhatt is always unique and very beautiful “. Another one commented, “Most humble actress❤️". Someone else said, “Cuteness overloaded “. A fan also stated, “QUEEN ❤️"

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a glimpse into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lives stand as a stark contrast to one another. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Apart from them, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie promises to be a typical Bollywood romantic entertainer. Recently, the makers released the first song from the film. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town.

Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.