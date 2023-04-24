Alia Bhatt Sports Comfy Co-ords As She Gets Papped At The Airport; See Pics

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport, dressed in a beige jacket and brown track pants, a comfortable and stylish choice for a long flight. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She sported a clean, no makeup skin and let her hair loose.

As soon as she got off her car at the departure gate, fans thronged her for selfies. She was seen posing with a little boy and a girl who were her fans, and the heartwarming moment was captured by paparazzi. While it’s unclear as to where the Brahmastra actress is headed to, rumours are rife that she could be off to London to spend time with her sister Shaheen, who is also there, before she takes off for New York City. The actress is all set to make her debut at this year’s Met Gala and is expected to grace the red carpet at the highly coveted annual fashion event which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May. This appearance will precede her Hollywood debut in the action thriller Heart of Stone.

This morning, Alia shared a photo in which Ranbir was bonding with Raha. A few hours later, Alia shared the picture again with the caption, “I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November My world." In the picture, Raha appeared to be in a baby stroller while Ranbir was playing with her. The couple appeared to be spending the day at home.

On the work front, apart from Heart of Stone, she also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film has been slated to release on July 28. Apart from this, the actress also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

