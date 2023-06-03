Alia Bhatt Spotted With Raha At Kareena Kapoor Khan's House, Fans Say, 'Like Mother, Like Daughter'

Trust Alia Bhatt for creating headlines everyday. Whether it was her glamourous look at Met Gala or her exceptional bond with her daughter Raha, the Gangubai Kathiawad actress never fails to be the talk of the town. Following that trajectory, Alia Bhatt was recently spotted outside Kareena Kapoor’s house with her daughter in arms.

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani shared a clip on their Instagram handle that clearly captured Alia Bhatt heading towards Kareena Kapoor’s house. She had baby Raha in her arms whose face was concealed behind emojis. The Brahamastra actress momentarily turned and looked at the camera before continuing her walk towards Kareena’s house. She was also accompanied by a nanny. Alia sported a white outfit for the day.

Soon after, netizens reacted with endearing comments for the celeb mom and her daughter. One of them wrote, “Raha’s mumma with Raha herself(with red heart emojis and heart eyes emojis)". Another one commented, “Raha Baby!! I want to see her!" Someone else said, “Awww Alia with Raha!!" A fan also stated, “Like mother like daughter (pink heart emojis)".

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95. The actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

An emotional Alia Bhatt penned a moving tribute to her grandfather. Alia took to Instagram and shared a video from his 92nd birthday, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, Narendranath shared some wise words for her. In the video, he was seen making a wish while Ranbir helped the family with arranging the birthday cake. Alia was heard asking him to share a few wise words for everyone. Her grandfather was seen urging everyone to smile more.

Sharing the video, Alia described him as a hero, listed the numerous things he did till the last minute. “My grandpa. My hero ♥️ Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! ♥️ My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give!" she wrote.