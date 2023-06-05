Alia Bhatt Stays Mum On Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's Reel Chemistry In Viral Video; Fans Dub Her 'Jealous'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story kicked off on the sets of their film Brahmastra, where their reel chemistry translated into real-life romance. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s dating history is known to one and all. It started during the shooting of their debut films and grew stronger while working on Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. However, their relationship took a rough turn when Deepika allegedly found out Ranbir was cheating on her with Katrina Kaif. Ranbir later went on to marry Alia in 2022 after dating for nearly four years. Earlier this year, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

Even as all involved are happily married, a throwback video from the premiere of Tamasha in 2015, starring Ranbir and Deepika, is going viral viral on the internet. When paparazzi asked Alia about her thoughts on the film and the chemistry between Deepika and Ranbir, Alia tactfully evaded the question with a diplomatic response. She said, “Mujhe toh film bahut achhi lagi. I think it’s a very deep thought. Chemistry vehimstry.. chorhke, director ka jo message tha woh bahut important tha. Woh mujhe samajh mein ayi aur chhoo gayi hai dil ko (I really liked the film. I think it’s a very profound thought. Chemistry, whatever! Leaving that aside, the director’s message was very important. It resonated with me and touched my heart.) Check out the video here:

No sooner had the video gone viral than netizens started dubbing Alia’s behaviour as juvenile and reeking of jealousy. On Reddit, one user commented, “She sounds really jealous. Had she started dating Rk at this point?" Another wrote, “Omg lol. Someone Dig her jealousy."

Alia reportedly started dating Ranbir in 2017. Earlier, in an interview, when asked about her crush on Ranbir, Alia had said, “I was not actually chasing Ranbir on the side or plotting to get Ranbir; none of that was happening. The fact that I was saying it obviously means I was not thinking about it.”