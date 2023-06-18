Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Bond Over Heart Of Stone And The Archies In Brazil 

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently bumped into Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and the entire The Archies cast at the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil. Alia Bhatt along with her team recently unveiled the trailer of her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone, while Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor unveiled another fresh teaser from their debut Bollywood film The Archies. Both of these events happened at the fan event in Brazil.

Now, a photo of them posing together has gone viral on social media. Alia Bhatt can be seen standing next to Suhana Khan and Zoya Akhtar. While Khushi Kapoor stood behind them, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda posed next to them. Alia Bhatt will in fact, soon be working with Zoya Akhtar too, for the much anticipated Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Have a look :

Ever since The Archies announcement, fans have been extremely excited for the film. The makers recently unveiled a fresh teaser from the film. The video clip has all the Wes Anderson vibes to it since it captured the ethos of a fictional hilly town In India called Riverdale.

The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks. One gets to see a glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background.

Suhana Khan shared the trailer on her timeline with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies ♥️”.

Speaking about the teen drama, director Zoya Akhtar had earlier shared, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s Heart Of Stone trailer, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over phone,"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you”.