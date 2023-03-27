Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday in London with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Recently, she took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her London diaries and it is all things adorable. Her London photo dump consists of a romantic walk with Ranbir and cute photos with Shaheen among many other things.

In the first photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen holding each other close as they walk down the streets of London. The couple is twinning in black and facing their back to the camera. In the second photo, Alia poses solo in a cute white top. She also posed with her sister Shaheen in one of the photos. Sharing the snaps, she wrote, “LDN 2023 🍰"

Take a look:

On her birthday earlier this month, Alia shared a series of photos giving a glimpse of her celebrations. The actress turned 30 on March 15.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the shooting of her highly anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the same, she was in Kashmir with her daughter Raha. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has been receiving rave reviews for his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film has become a massive hit earning positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

