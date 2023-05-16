Alia Bhatt Takes EMPTY Transparent Bag to Gucci Event, Netizens Ask 'Why Is She Carrying It?'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended her first Gucci event as its India brand ambassador. The Gangubai Kathiawadi made her way to Seoul on Tuesday to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 event but more than her attendance, her handbag became the talk of the town. In photos going viral, Alia was seen carrying a transparent handbag at the event. The bag is a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

A few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was absolutely nothing in the bag. The luxurious yet empty bag left netizens confused. Many took to the comments section of Vogue India’s post featuring Alia’s look and asked Alia why she would carry an empty purse. “That purse is empty," a user pointed out. “Bag is empty so why alia is carrying," asked another. “Hence proved inke bags khali hote hai," joked another.

For the international event, Alia slipped into a short black dress with polka-dotted cutoutsblack platform heels, and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. In this gorgeous Gucci suit, Alia managed to look both cute and sexy while keeping her accessories quite understated. She only wore a pair of earrings, which complemented her simple yet stylish makeup nicely. Her hair is neatly pulled back in a ponytail which is middle-parted, and her eyes appear to be well defined. We must admit that Alia’s looks have us completely smitten.

Videos and photos from inside the event revealed that Alia Bhatt seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-eun. Besides Alia and IU, also present at the show were several South Korean stars. These include Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, aespa Winter, ITZY member Ryujin, IVE member Leeseo, Shin Hyun Been, BIBI, Lee Yeon Hee, ewJeans Hanni, Kim Hye Soo, and Lim Ji Yeon. The event is which is held in the city’s Gyeongbokgung Palace tonight will mark Gucci’s 25th anniversary in the country.