Alia Bhatt Talks About Dealing Toxicity Amid Outrage Against Ranbir Kapoor: 'Words Meant to Hurt...'

Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on dealing with toxicity and criticism hours after she sparked online outrage against Ranbir Kapoor with her latest interview. The actress hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and tackled various questions. One of the question was “What’s a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?" The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star said the only way criticism that matters is constructive criticism.

“Constructive criticism is the best way to grow.. but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.. No one can take (who you) are away from you.. Cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you," she wrote.

Her Instagram Story came after Ranbir and Alia were subjected to criticism after Alia made a controversial statement in a Vogue India interview. In the interview, Alia was presenting a lipstick tutorial when she revealed that Ranbir would often ask her to “wipe off" her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour.

“The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip," she said.

The video in question has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir “a controlling husband."