Alia Bhatt Teaches Heart of Stone Co-star Gal Gadot Telugu, Jamie Dornan Gives Up; Video Goes Viral

Currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, actor Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for another milestone in her career. The actor will make her Hollywood debut as hacker Keya Dhawan with Heart Of Stone releasing on Netflix this Friday. Alia Bhatt will share screen space with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan of Fifty Shades fame. During a recent interview where the trio answered the most searched questions about their lives, Alia taught Gal how to greet her fans in Telugu.

During the WIRED Autocomplete interview, one of the most searched questions for Alia Bhatt was if she could speak Telugu. Alia explained to Gal and Jamie, “Telugu is a language in India. It’s also the language I shot my film RRR in, which went on to win an Oscar. The song that won the Oscar was in the Telugu language."

“I don’t know how to speak the language fluently, but I know a couple of words. I’ll say Adriki Namaskaram (hello everyone)." Her co-star Gal repeated the Telugu greeting with near perfection. However, when Alia tried to teach Jamie a few words, he raised his hands and surrendered.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone revolves around intelligence agent Rachel Stone’s (Gal) attempt at retrieving a weapon called the Heart from Keya Dhawan, a hacker with seeking justice. Alia will play the seeming ‘villain’ in the film. She recently spoke to the Hindustan Times about why she feels Keya is a good character and not the antagonist.

“A lot of that (how to play the villain) comes with the writing ya. You just have to commit to the direction, whatever the direction is. But I think there’s a lot of purpose and dedication in being the bad guy because to me, I’m not the bad guy. To me, I’m the right guy. Keya’s passion, her requirement, need or want for the Heart has reason, it has purpose. And she believes in that. For her, she’s not the bad guy. So you need to fully commit to that moment as an actor. I think it’s about displaying both her sides with clarity and focus," she said.

Heart of Stone is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 11. The film will also feature Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena and Archie Madekwe in key roles.